ENDICOTT, NY – (WIVT/WGBH) The Cider Mill Stage is hosting an evening full of laughs with Stand-Up Comedian and Vestal native, Helen Keaney.

Keaney is making a stop by the Stage on July 1st as a part of her national tour. The interactive and ‘spicy brand of comedy’ show starts at 8pm.

Though her hometown is here in Broome County, Keaney’s comedy roots are in New York City. She spent years performing in The Boston Comedy Club, The Comic Strip, and Stand-up NY before moving to Los Angeles to pursue television. Her television stand-up gigs include A&E’s “An Evening at the Improv”, Lifetime’s “Girl’s Night Out,” VH-1’s “Stand-up Spotlight,” NBC’s “Friday Night,” Comedy Central’s “Make Me Laugh”, “Nick Mom Nite Out.” She was also featured in the film “The Tooth fairy 2” with Larry the Cable Guy.

Kearney has also made many hosting appearances such as the Home Shopping Network, TBS’s “Movies for Guys Who Like Movies,” and the Game Show Network’s “Lover’s Lounge” and “Caroline and Friends.”

Tickets for the show can be purchased on the Cider Mill Stage website, cidermillstage.com