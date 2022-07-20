BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Heat Advisory for today, July 20th, as temperatures will hit more than 90 degrees this afternoon.
The advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and peak heat index is expected to be this afternoon between 1 and 6 p.m.
Heat Index Values could be as high as 95-100. The Heat Index is a measure of how hot it feels when humidity is factored in with the actual air temperature.
The Broome County Health Department has offered some heat safety tips:
- Spend some time in an air conditioned space: your residence, a neighbor’s, or a public or retail building. If you don’t have AC, here is a list of cooling centers by county.
- Drink lots of water.
- Perform heavy outdoor labor during the early morning or evening.
- If you know older people who live alone, check in with them in person or by phone.
- Don’t leave children unattended in vehicles. Vehicles interior temperatures can place children and pets in danger.
- Try to stay in the shade when outdoors and wear sunscreen to limit chances of a sunburn which can impede your body’s ability to cool down.