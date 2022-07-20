BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Heat Advisory for today, July 20th, as temperatures will hit more than 90 degrees this afternoon.

The advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and peak heat index is expected to be this afternoon between 1 and 6 p.m.

Heat Index Values could be as high as 95-100. The Heat Index is a measure of how hot it feels when humidity is factored in with the actual air temperature.

The Broome County Health Department has offered some heat safety tips: