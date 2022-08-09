VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last night, August 8th, at approximately 10:56 p.m., the Vestal Police Department responded to a two-car, head-on motor vehicle accident on the Vestal Parkway.

Responding officers located a male and a female that had sustained serious injuries.

The accident occurred in the area of 4600 Vestal Parkway East, between Binghamton University and the Vestal Plaza.

The investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the accident is encouraged to contact the Vestal Police Department.

