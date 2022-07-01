PORT CRANE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Humane Society of Broome County is hosting its 2nd Annual Dog Days of Summer Beer and Wine Tasting Festival.

Those attending will be welcome to enjoy an all you can drink craft beer, wine, and cider tasting for one ticket price.

It is $35 per person for the all you can drink ticket. The event is free for anyone not drinking, but you still need a ticket to enter.

There will be live music, food trucks, vendors, and lots of dogs. All are welcome to bring their own dogs or come see adoptable dogs from the shelter.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 16th from 4-7 p.m. at The Venue at Beagell farms. The Venue is located at 780 Nowlan Road in Port Crane, NY.

You can purchase tickets here: Dog Days of Summer (jotform.com)

Please contact kbroderick@bchumanesoc.com with any questions.