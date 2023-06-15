WYOMING COUNTY, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Harpursville man has been convicted of trying to have sex with a 13 year-old girl.



36 year-old David Lettieri was found guilty of enticement of a minor and faces 10 years to life in prison.



According to the U-S Attorney, back in October 2020, Lettieri traveled from Broome County to Wyoming County in order to meet the girl at a park with the intent of having sexual intercourse.



Prosecutors say no sexual contact was made, however investigators found communication between Lettieri and the victim and her sister that was sexual in nature.



Attorneys say Lettieri also had photos of the victim on his phone and knew of the girl’s age.