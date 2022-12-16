VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This weekend marks the start of a weeklong holiday that dates back over two-thousand years.

This Sunday at sundown is the beginning of Hanukkah, and it will run until the following Monday, the 26th.

The holiday stems from when the Jews defeated the Syrian Greeks and rededicated a temple in Jerusalem by lighting a menorah.

One rabbi at the Chabad Center at Binghamton University, Levi Slonim says that the center is giving out free menorah kits for families and students to use for the holiday.

He says that Hanukkah is centered around the creation of light, and its ability to fend off the dark.

Rabbi Levi Slonim says, “This is the holiday of light. We light the candles, and let’s all try and find ways to add more light to our lives, to the lives of everyone we come in contact with, and remember that that’s the greatest, strongest and most effective response to any type of darkness that we face.”

Slonim says that in the Jewish calendar, every 7 years is a year of gathering.

He says this is the year of gathering, and challenges those participating in the holiday to connect with someone that you have grown apart from.

Slonim says that even though the Binghamton University students are leaving campus for the winter break, they are posting photos of their Hanukkah celebrations online to spread as much light into the world as possible.

Note, we spoke with Rabbi Slonim yesterday, prior to the on-set of the Sabbath.