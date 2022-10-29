BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – With only two days before Halloween, families are getting a taste of what’s to come with various spooky events going on throughout the community. One being Halloweekend at Ross Park.

Today and tomorrow, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ross Park is inviting families to the Discovery Center and the zoo for tricks, treats, costume contests, pumpkin painting, and crafts to name a few.

The executive director of the discovery center, Brenda Myers says that tickets sold out for today’s event, and that each kid’s candy bag was overflowing with goodies.

Executive Director of the Discovery Center, Brenda Myers says, “We’re dedicated to play and hands on learning, and nothing better than when children can dress-up, pretend to be something; so Halloween is like the perfect holiday for the Discovery Center. It was wonderful to see families coming out with children of multiple ages, so they can all celebrate Halloween together.”

Reservations are required, and tickets can be found at https://thediscoverycenter.org/

For members, tickets are 10 dollars, for non-members, 13 dollars, and any child under 2 years old gets in free.