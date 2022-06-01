BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – As thunderstorms moved through the area today, there are reports of locations being without power.

Currently, NYSEG is reporting around 4,000 customers in Broome County without power. As the storm moved past our studios we shot some video of the hail as it came down.

The National Weather Service has a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for our area until 10 PM tonight. And currently still has a Warning in place for the next few minutes for Susquehanna County.

Hail that was collected at the NewsChannel 34 station on June 1, 2022. Photo Credit: Deb Duncan

The forecast for the next 36 hours from the National Weather Service.

This Afternoon

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 5 pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5 pm. Some storms could be severe, with hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. West wind around 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between midnight and 4 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 am. Some storms could be severe, with hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain. Patchy fog after 5 am. Low around 59. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.