CORTLAND/CORNING, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Both of The Guthrie Clinic’s New York hospitals have been recognized nationally as part of Becker’s Great Community Hospitals list for 2023.

Guthrie Cortland Medical Center and Guthrie Corning Hospital each earned a spot on the list for their efforts to improve patient safety and quality care.

Corning Hospital was additionally recognized for reducing staff turnover through creative and frequent caregiver engagement activities, caregiver recognition and shared governance, and for ensuring career growth opportunities.

Cortland Medical Center earned additional recognition for implementing technology to improve the quality of care it provides, including the state-of-the-art medical linear accelerator at the Renzi Cancer Center and the new PET CT scanner coming soon to the hospital.

Becker’s Hospital Review is a renowned publication for decision-makers in hospitals and health systems. Its Great Community Hospitals list is based on clinical excellence, compassionate care and the hospitals’ economic impact on their communities. The Becker’s editorial team selected hospitals for inclusion based on several outside rankings and ratings organizations, including U.S. News & World Report, Healthgrades, CMS, The Leapfrog Group and The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

The Guthrie Clinic is a non-profit multispecialty health system that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Based in Sayre, Pennsylvania, The Guthrie Clinic is one of the nation’s longest established group practices, founded in 1910 by Dr. Donald Guthrie with a vision of providing patient-centered care through a clinically-integrated network of employed providers. It is an industry leader in the use of technology and electronic medical records to provide high-quality care. Among The Guthrie Clinic’s 6,500 caregivers are more than 700 physicians and advanced practice providers, representing the spectrum of medical specialties and sub-specialties. The Guthrie Clinic is a five-hospital system with a large network of outpatient facilities that spans nearly 9,000 square miles in Pennsylvania and upstate New York. It is dedicated to training the next generation of health care leaders, offering seven residencies and three fellowships.