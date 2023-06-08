Sayre, PA based Guthrie is purchasing Lourdes Hospital and its related affiliates.

BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Sayre, PA based Guthrie is purchasing Lourdes Hospital and its related affiliates.

The Guthrie Clinic announced the news in a media release this morning.

Guthrie says it is one of the country’s oldest established group practices.

Lourdes physicians will join Guthrie’s network of 700 providers in over 50 specialties and subspecialties.

Guthrie says the transition will include all current Lourdes services, facilities, providers and associates, including emergency care, ambulatory surgery, cancer center, health and welllness center and its network of primary care providers.

The deal is expected to close by early next year, assuming it receives the necessary regulatory approval.

Lourdes CEO Kathy Connerton is scheduled to meet with the media this afternoon to provide additional information on the acquisition.