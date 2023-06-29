JOHNSON CITY, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The second legal marijuana dispensary in Broome County opened in downtown Johnson City Thursday. The Greenery Spot opened its doors at 246 Main Street at 1 o’clock.



Owner Chris Myers says it’s been a hectic last 8 weeks since his license was approved, meeting with New York cultivators and processors for product, leasing the space and doing the build out.



Myers credits Castetter Cannabis Group with providing help in procuring the license, Temeka Group for the design work and his father and brother’s firm Myers Security which installed the security system here and at many other dispensaries across the state.



Myers says his footprint is smaller than others with a focus on quick, friendly service. He boasts the first express window in the state for customers who order in advance online.



Myers qualified for the license, in part, due to a marijuana possession charge in his past.



The longtime marijuana use says he’s proud to offer safe, tested product to the community.

Owner Chris Myers says, “Dream come true. Most kids want to be a baseball player. Me, I wanted to own a dispensary since I was 17 years-old. This is great guys.”



Myers says The Greenery Spot will help with the revitalization of downtown J-C. He was joined by several local dignitaries for his ribbon cutting Thursday, including J-C Mayor Marty Meaney and Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo.



Lupardo says each new legal outlet lessens the burden on farmers who are currently sitting on over 200,000 pounds of unsold cannabis.



Myers says once his business is better established, he’ll introduce delivery and start carrying accessories and merchandise. Right now its strictly cannabis products such as flower, pre-rolls, edibles, drinks and vapes.



For online ordering, go to GreenerySpot.com.



A third local dispensary, Sacred Bloom, is planning to open July 7th on the Vestal Parkway.