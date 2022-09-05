GREENE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – If you were looking for some place to celebrate on this Labor Day, the village of Greene was the place to visit.

For over a century, the Greene Labor Day Picnic has offered families and the community a safe place to enjoy the holiday.



This marked the 103rd annual Labor Day festivities at the Ball Flats in Greene.



There was a chicken barbecue, fair games, an antique car show, an interactive truck display, music, bingo and more.



The president of the Labor Day Picnic Association, Todd Messinger says that he estimates that roughly 1500 to 2000 people attended today, despite the weather.

Todd Messinger, the President of the Labor Day Picnic Association says, “Having done it over a hundred years, we get this every once in a while. People come down, they came down with the parade, the crowds are good, kids were lining up for the games as soon as they opened up. They still have lines over there waiting in the rain to win something. Once you win something, that feeling overcomes anything and then, you know, people come down and get the food. The chicken barbecue is obviously very good, so overall, spirits are good.”

He says that all of the money raised from the picnic will be redistributed back into the community towards donations and scholarships.



Messinger says that all of the help at the event is provided by volunteers.



Rain or shine, the fireworks display will begin at 8:45 tonight.