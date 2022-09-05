GREENE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A local artist immortalized the Labor Day Picnic into a piece of art.

The mosaic that lines the scout house at the ball flats has been a work in progress for the past couple of years.



The mosaic highlights the countless traditions at the Greene Labor Day Picnic, such as the fireworks, the tractor pull, antique cars, carnival tents, carousel, and of course, the hose fight.



Emily Jablon is the artist behind the work, and says that for the most recent addition to the wall, it took roughly a month to fully put it together, followed by another month to get it installed.

Emily Jablon, Mosaic Artist says, “We did a mosaic of the Labor Day Picnic, and it’s kind of a historical mosaic. Just to show the events that take place during the Labor Day Picnic. I think maybe in case they were ever to seize, the history is still on the wall. So the kids who helped make the mosaic can pass down the stories of what took place for generations to come.”

She says that out off all of the art she has created, this piece means the most, to the most amount of people.



There is still more room on the wall to continue adding onto the ever-growing piece of art.



You can check it out for yourself at the ball flats in Greene, or get in touch with Emily Jablon on Facebook, search for Jablon Studios.