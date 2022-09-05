GREENE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Some Labor Day picnic attendees showed up early to get their workout in.

The 14th annual Greene Labor Day 5K kickstarted the festivities despite the weather.



The race began with the new tradition of blowing a train whistle that can be heard across town.



The Race Director, Nick Specht says that roughly 100 people registered and ran this morning.



The fastest time recorded was Charles Hollister with a time of 19 minutes and 19 seconds, followed by Lars Hasseler with 19 minutes and 31 seconds.



Specht says that, believe it or not, many runners actually prefer how refreshing it feels to race in the rain.

Nick Specht, the Race Director for the Greene Labor Day Picnic 5K says, “I usually run with my phone on my arm and ear buds with music, and I ditched them cause I wasn’t sure if water was going to infiltrate. I usually pace myself with that, so I just had to go by my breathing and my heart rate, and you know, just how I was feeling, so it was a little different.”

Following the race, participants retrace their steps and clean up any trash or debris along the course.



This year’s prizes were all donated by local organizations.



Specht says that for next year, he hopes to get the registration process available sooner than it was this time around.