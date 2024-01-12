TOWN OF VIRGIL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Greek Peak is rolling out a new program geared at making it easier to learn to ski and board.

The Cortland County ski resort has adopted the Terrain Based Learning program by SNOW Operating.

It’s a five-step process that can be used with instructors or self-directed by new skiers at their own pace.

The five stations are The Flats, The Mini-Pipe, The Rollers, Banked Turns and The Perfect Slope.

Director of Marketing Jon Spaulding says the new approach builds on Greek Peak’s commitment to providing a great place to learn.

“Beginner skiers really have a lot of opportunities to get their confidence and skis under them. But most of all, it’s all about fun. I think that our instructors do a great here bringing beginners on board and having them embrace that love of snow sports,” said Spaulding.

Spaulding says the TBL features complement the two conveyor belt lifts that Greek has along with its gentle beginner slope. And the resort offers a number of deals for new skiers including a Beginner Zone pass and the Intro to Snow program which adds a lesson and a rental.

For more information, visit greekpeak.net.