BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Multiple non-profit organizations are partnering up to increase access and purchasing power for groceries.

The United Way of Broome County and The Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home are partnering with Greater Goods Grocery in Binghamton to provide the Double Bucks Program.

Greater Goods Grocery is a non-profit operating under the Broome County Council of Churches.

The partnership provides funds that match a customer’s SNAP purchases on any eligible SNAP product.

The Executive Director of the Broome County Council of Churches, Joseph Sellepack says that the program will run until all of the funding is used, and that it will provide thousands of additional, healthy meals to families in our community.

General Manager at Greater Good Grocery, Kinya Middleton says, “If you spend 20 dollars with EBT, we give you 20 dollars of our money to expand your food budget. It helps right now with times being hard, it definitely helps expand your budget where you won’t have to spend so much or you won’t have to make certain choices whether you pay a bill or whether you eat.”

This new program is running in addition to the Field and Fork Double Up program, in which matches SNAP dollars spent on locally grown fruits and vegetables.

Greater Good Grocery is located at 435 State Street in Binghamton.

To find out more information regarding Double Bucks, or any of the programs offered, visit their website at greatergoodgrocery.org