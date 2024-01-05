BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Greater Binghamton is expecting its first significant snowfall of the season over the weekend.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton expects a total of 4 to 8 inches of snow accumulation from Saturday afternoon through Sunday.

The weather service says that snowfall rates could reach half an inch up to an inch of snow per hour.

The weather service has kept their eyes on the storm for the past several days, and as we get closer, they say it’s trending inland so everyone should get at least a coating of snow.

The warning coordination meteorologist Mark Pellerito says that the storm should start tomorrow afternoon and that the heaviest snowfall and worst conditions are expected to be late Saturday evening.

Mark Pellerito says, “This storm will come in sometime around 3 or 4 o’clock, that’s when it will start on Saturday. And it will pick up in intensity late afternoon through the evening hours. That is going to be the heaviest of the snow. It won’t be the end of the snow however. You get past midnight Saturday night and through the day on Sunday where we’re going to see continuous light snow and continuing to accumulate.”

Pellerito says that the snow will be lighter the further North or West that you go, and heavier the further South or East.

He says the heaviest snow is expected around Northeast Pennsylvania where they could see 8 to 10 inches.

Pellerito says that power outages are not a major concern with the storm, but travel could be difficult, especially later in the evening tomorrow.

Mark Pellerito says, “In this case also, it’s not going to be that heavy and wet snow, it’s going to be more average. Once you get into Sunday it’ll be lighter and fluffier too. So, all in all, it’s not going to collect so much on trees to cause power outages or anything like that, we’re not expecting that.”

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham held a news conference this morning to say the city is more than prepared to handle the storm.

He calls on residents to abide by alternate side parking laws and if possible, move your vehicles off of city streets so the plows can do their job.