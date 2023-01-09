JOHNSON CITY, NY – An exhibit dedicated to our area’s greatest athletes is looking for a new home.

The Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame is closing its current location inside the Oakdale Commons near J-C Penney.

According to Hall of Fame founder Tony Quagliata, the museum must vacate by its storefront by Sunday, January 15th.

Quagliata says the plaques, photos and memorabilia will be moved to a temporary location while he looks for a larger, permanent location for the collection.

Meanwhile, the Hall of Fame is still preparing to induct another class this year.

The annual induction dinner has been set for Monday April 24th with the 2023 class yet to be announced.