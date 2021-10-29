Governor Kathy Hochul speaks at Corning Inc. Innovation Support Center

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Governor Kathy Hochul will be speaking at Corning Incorporated’s Innovation Support Center in Big Flats on Friday afternoon.

Hochul commended Corning Inc.’s role in the community and across the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as their mutual investments since 2017.

“Corning plays a vital role in keeping lifesaving vaccines in constant supply, and the company’s work is helping revitalize the Southern Tier’s economy,” Governor Hochul said. “Through its innovative technology and production of pharmaceutical vials, Corning is helping ensure the safe and efficient distribution of vaccines all across the country. Thanks to New York’s investments in Corning’s pharmaceutical packaging facility expansion, we are helping win the fight against COVID, while also exceeding job growth projections which is critical to the revitalization of our economy.”

In 2017 former Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a $7.75 million state investment into Corning Incorporated’s Valor Glass, which is now used for the COVID-19 vaccines.

The investment led to the refurbishment of Corning’s Big Flats plant, which has sat on County Route 64 since 1958. Hochul says Corning exceeded their expectations in hiring for the facility, bringing in 200 jobs to the area.

Wendell P. Weeks, Corning’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement following the event, “We’re proud to do our part in the fight against the pandemic, and Corning continues to stand ready to partner with our customers and our communities to help prepare for future public health emergencies. We’re grateful for the support of leaders like Governor Hochul, who has been a great advocate for continued economic investment in the Southern Tier.”

Hochul is also expected to appear at the Finger Lakes Beer Festival at Watkins Glen International following the event in Big Flats.

This is the Governor’s first appearance in the Elmira/Corning area since being sworn in on August 24, 2021. Hochul made multiple appearances across the Southern Tier as Lt. Governor, including appearances in Watkins Glen, Corning, and Elmira for economic development events.

Watch her full press conference in the player below: