JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Governor Hochul spent this morning at the Firehouse Stage in Johnson City to announce that the village was won the sixth round of DRI funding.

Hochul announced that the Village of JC will be receiving $10 million worth of funding through the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

The DRI was created to transform downtown neighborhoods into hubs of activity, housing, and jobs.

JC will begin developing a strategic investment plan with up to $300,000 in planning funds from the DRI.

A local planning committee will examine local assets and propose specific projects to receive funding.

Governor Kathy Hochul says, “It always happens over a long time, cause you don’t have that concentration of money all at once. But that’s why this program is transformative, you get ten million dollars all at once. You can make a difference, in not just the physical appearance of your community, but really changes the psychology of the community.”

Mayor of Johnson City Marty Meaney is a life-long resident of JC and says that this funding will be the tipping point for great change.

He says that the village has seen steady growth over recent years including the establishment of Binghamton University’s Health Sciences Campus to the UHS Medical Center, and the EJ Victory Building.

He says even with all of these developments, the DRI money will really set the village over the edge.

Mayor of Johnson City Marty Meaney says, “These funds will enable future development. The DRI will allow dreams to become reality for both large and small developers. The DRI will transform our downtown back into a vibrant downtown, filled with life today, rather than tomorrow.”

Johnson City’s DRI area spans across 200 acres.

The governor’s office will review the proposals from the local committee and determine if they are in line with the DRI’s mission before moving ahead and providing the resources.

While in town, Hochul reiterated that her proposed Fiscal 2024 executive budget focuses on expanding the housing supply and innovation in upstate.