ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul delivered the 2024 State of the State address from the New York State Assembly Chamber. Ahead of the big speech, she shared some proposals she would like to include in her executive budget.

Proposals included tackling the maternal and infant mortality crisis, improving reading proficiency, and amending consumer laws to strengthen consumer protections against unfair business practices. Other key topics addressed on Tuesday included public safety concerns and revolutionizing mental health infrastructure statewide.

Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled NY SWIMS: the New York Statewide Investment in More Swimming. Several goals of NY SWIMS include building out municipal pools in high-need areas, deploying pools in urban environments, reinvigorating the free learn-to-swim at state parks, and addressing the statewide lifeguard shortage.

A six-point plan was introduced to combat maternal and infant mortality in New York State. Hochul aims to establish statewide coverage for prenatal care. Another priority is to address the mental health of the mother. According to data from the CDC, approximately 23 percent of pregnancy-related deaths are due to mental health conditions, and one in eight women who recently gave birth experience post-partum depression.

Hochul wants to invest $10 million to train 20,000 teachers in Science of Reading instructional best practices. Another aspect of the Back to Basics plan is enhancing and expanding the SUNY and CUNY Microcredential Program for teachers focused on the Science of Reading.

Among the legislation is a bill to ban co-pays for insulin on certain insurance plans. This could potentially save New Yorkers $14 million in 2025 alone. Hochul also proposed the first major increase to paid medical and disability leave benefits since 1989.

Hochul noted that while shootings and murders have declined by double digits, New Yorkers remain worried about public safety. Hochul highlighted persistent crimes like retail theft, domestic violence, and hate crimes and discussed how legislation and law enforcement will combat these issues.

Hochul announced that she will revolutionize mental health infrastructure to connect people with resources that can help them. This includes resources for law enforcement, new mental health clinics in schools that want them, increasing reimbursement rates for mental health services, and 200 new psychiatric inpatient beds and specialized housing for people with serious mental illness and criminal history.

Take a look at Hochul’s State of the State book below: