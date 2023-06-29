ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced new recruitment efforts on Thursday, June 29 to help bolster the number of officers in the New York State Police.

The governor announced that she has approved a request by the New York State Police to raise the maximum age to apply for the force from 29 to 34. This approval furthers the governor’s goal of doubling the number of graduates from the state police academy starting in 2024.

“Public safety is my top priority, and the State Police are the tip of the spear in our efforts to combat gun violence and keep New Yorkers safe,” Governor Hochul said in a statement. “By raising the maximum age of new recruits, we are widening the pool of people who can help us with this incredibly important work. After doubling the number of graduating classes from the New York State Police Academy starting next year, this new rule will help the State recruit more Troopers and protect the people of New York.”

In addition to the rise in the maximum age, Governor Hochul also announced a $66 million investment in the budget to fund additional classes at the New York State Police Academy in Albany. This will raise the number of classes at the Academy from two to four. The State Police has also redesigned their recruitment program to bring in more female and minority candidates. Recently, they took the 30X30 Pledge to increase the percentage of female recruits to 30 percent by 2030.

“This change will allow us to recruit the most diverse and skilled group of candidates possible. There are many qualified candidates from the military or other careers who decide that they want to transition to the State Police, but because of the previous age requirement, some were not eligible,” Acting New York State Police Superintendent Steven Nigrelli said in a statement. “These are individuals that have a wealth of knowledge and experience to bring to the job. The New York State Police has a proud tradition of excellence. By raising the age, we are ensuring that we have the best and most qualified candidates possible to carry on that legacy and serve and protect the people of New York.”

Candidates can learn about becoming a New York State Trooper and sign up to take the exam by going to the website at joinstatepolice.ny.gov. Candidates can apply beginning Saturday, July 1, and can schedule a time to take the exam as early as Monday, July 10. You must be a US citizen aged 20-34 – which can be extended one year for each year of full-time active military duty, up to seven years – and must have a high school diploma or equivalent.