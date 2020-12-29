Goodwill Theater Expanding performance venues

JOHNSON CITY, NY – A blighted house was torn down recently in order to make room for new additions to a neighboring theater.

Gorick Construction tore down an unoccupied home next to Goodwill Theatre in Johnson City last week so that the theatre can add a loading dock to its premises.



The loading dock will be used to house equipment from touring shows like comedy, music, and local professionals.



The main purpose of the project is to place 2 performance venues in the Firehouse Theatre and 1 main performance venue in the Goodwill Theatre.



Those buildings will be connected by a main lobby. Goodwill Theatre Inc. CEO Naima Kradjian says she wants to reinvigorate that part of Johnson City.

“We need a major loading dock to be able to produce the touring shows that we have planned for this building. Number one, it was exciting to be able to buy the property, and number two, it’s exciting to be able to tear it down, and then have the space available to us.”

Those buildings will be connected by a main lobby. The facility plans to build a professional company in the future.