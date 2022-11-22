WINDSOR, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A local golf course is making the transition from prime golfing season to prime simulator season.

Golden Oak Golf Course in Windsor is offering an enhanced simulator experience, the first of its kind in Eastern Broome County.

It has installed 2 Trackman simulators in its newly renovated lower bar area.

The bays are large enough to accommodate the full swing of a tall golfers and are situated lower than the rest of the room, creating an observation area above.

Rebecca Ellsworth, who owns Golden Oak with her husband Ken, says golfers can play on replicas of a variety of well-known international courses, or play special games.

“We had a soft opening on Saturday and the response was overwhelming. Everyone loved it. Everything worked as it was supposed to, the machines were fantastic, a bunch of people playing and a bunch of people really enjoying the space, being here together and our observation area worked exactly as it’s supposed to.”

The Ellsworths purchased Golden Oak 12 years ago and have already made major upgrades to the course itself as well as renovating the clubhouse’s banquet room.

In the Spring, they plan to add on a large outdoor deck.

Golden Oak plans to start simulator leagues in January.

Right now, the simulators are available by reservation only and the room is available for private parties.

To reserve, call 655-3217 or go on its Facebook page.