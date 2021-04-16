GoFundMe set up for families injured in Canisteo crash

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – A GoFundMe has been set up to help two young families injured in a crash on SR 119 in Canisteo on April 14.

According to New York State Police, a 64-year-old pickup truck driver from Hammondsport was driving east and turned left onto CR 27. The truck pulled into the path of a compact car being driven by a 21-year-old mother from Canisteo, who was driving west on CR 119, causing a head-on collision.

The family tells 18 News that the girls are second cousins and that one was celebrating her 8th birthday the day of the crash. The driver is a cousin of the girl’s mother and is also their babysitter.

The three children with ages ranging from 2 months to 10 years old were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Courtesy of GoFundMe.com/[Help for Buchinger & Mason Families]

The mother of the infant tells 18 News that her daughter suffered a fractured femur & collarbone. Doctors are hoping that her injuries heal as she grows.

The mother of the two older girls says that her 10-year-old daughter is expected to be released from Strong on Friday. Her 8-year-old daughter has injuries to her abdomen from the seatbelt and is sedated with a breathing tube in. She has a break in her L4 vertebrae and will be getting fitted for a cast with the hope that it helps avoid surgery.

In addition to ongoing medical expenses the girls will also need therapy, care at home & multiple follow up appointments. Any amount you can possibly spare is greatly appreciated & we will post updates as we have them.

State Police say charges are pending against the driver of the pickup truck.

18 News will have more information on the crash as it becomes available.