BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Amidst the height of construction season, another project is underway to address the rocky roads in the City of Binghamton.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced yesterday, September 7th, that Glenwood Ave in the First Ward is undergoing a $1.2 million reconstruction project.



The work will take place on Glenwood Ave between Clinton Street and Prospect Street.



The project includes removing old trolley tracks, new pavement, new curbs, sidewalks, and upgrades to the water and sewer systems underground.



Glenwood will be closed to through traffic during construction, with detours in place on Clinton, Mygatt and Prospect streets.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham says, “And this represents exactly what residents want in infrastructure projects. This is a main thorough fare through the First Ward. It connects people to the Town of Dickinson, to the West Side of Binghamton, and the road was in deplorable condition. Riddled with pot holes, people driving around the pot holes they were so big, and so a fix is coming and a fix is coming soon.”

Glenwood will remain open to local traffic and maintain access to businesses.

Chicago Construction Company of Endicott was contracted to complete the work.



The project is being paid for through the CHIPs grant fund, Community Development Block Grant, plus federal stimulus funds and local capital.



The work is expected to be done by December 1st, however, if the weather is not cooperative, Kraham says it will be finished in the Spring.