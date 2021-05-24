GlassFest Fusion starts Monday, weeklong event adapts in post-pandemic times

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – On Monday, GlassFest Fusion starts in The City of Corning. The event is a celebration of the region’s rich history of glass and the art of glassmaking.
The event is presented by Corning’s Gaffer District and Chemung Canal Trust Company. This year event organizers are “fusing” together, traditional aspects of the annual event with virtual ones.
Ongoing Activities
- Streaming of glass blowing demonstrations | Vitrix Hot Glass Studio (77 West Market Street)
- Pop-up art and music entertainment | Throughout Corning’s Gaffer District
- Corning Museum of Glass In Sparkling Company Exhibit
Monday, May 24
- Picnic in the Park | Music in Riverfront Park and Northside (Park Ln, next to senior center) | 6:00-9:00 PM
Tuesday, May 25
- Centerway Bridge 100th Birthday Kickoff
- Ceremony |Riverfront Park | 6:00 PM
- Music on Centerway Bridge | 6:30-8:00 PM
Wednesday, May 26
- Picnic in the Park | Music in Riverfront Park and Northside (Park Ln., next to Senior Center) | 6:00-9:00 PM
Thursday, May 27
- Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes Brass Quintet | Riverfront Park | 7:00 PM
- Guided Public Art Tours | Centennial Sculpture (pre-registration required please click here for FREE tickets) | 6:00 PM
Friday, May 28
- Rafael Grigorian’s Ballet Studio | Centerway Square | 6:00 PM
- Drive-In Movie Night: Scoob! | Corning Credit Union Parking Lot | 9:00 PM | Click here for more information and to purchase tickets
- Guided Public Art Tours | Centennial Sculpture (pre-registration required please click here for FREE tickets) | 6:00 PM
- Self-Guided Featured Artist Stroll | Market Street | All Day
Saturday, May 29
- Guided Public Art Tours | Centennial Sculpture (pre-registration required; please click here for FREE tickets) | 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM
- Centerway Square concert | Funknut | 6:00-8:00 PM
Sunday, May 30
- Memorial Day Salute | Riverfront Park | 1:00 PM
- Centerway Square Concert | Tom Killian Trio | 2:00 PM
- Guided Public Art Tours | Centennial Sculpture (pre-registration required please click here for FREE tickets) | 12:00 PM & 2:00 PM
Can’t make the event in person? No worries! Tune in to the following activities virtually on our Facebook.
- Tuesday | Centerway Bridge 100th Birthday Kickoff | 6:00 PM
- Friday | Featured Artist Stroll | All Day
- Sunday | Memorial Day Salute | 1:00 PM