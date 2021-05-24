GlassFest Fusion starts Monday, weeklong event adapts in post-pandemic times

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – On Monday, GlassFest Fusion starts in The City of Corning. The event is a celebration of the region’s rich history of glass and the art of glassmaking.

The event is presented by Corning’s Gaffer District and Chemung Canal Trust Company. This year event organizers are “fusing” together, traditional aspects of the annual event with virtual ones.

Ongoing Activities

Monday, May 24

  • Picnic in the Park | Music in Riverfront Park and Northside (Park Ln, next to senior center) |  6:00-9:00 PM

Tuesday, May 25

  • Centerway Bridge 100th Birthday Kickoff
  • Ceremony  |Riverfront Park  |  6:00 PM
  • Music on Centerway Bridge  |  6:30-8:00 PM

Wednesday, May 26

  • Picnic in the Park  |  Music in Riverfront Park and Northside (Park Ln., next to Senior Center)  |  6:00-9:00 PM  

Thursday, May 27

  • Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes Brass Quintet  |  Riverfront Park   |  7:00 PM
  • Guided Public Art Tours  |  Centennial Sculpture (pre-registration required please click here for FREE tickets)  |  6:00 PM

Friday, May 28

Saturday, May 29

  • Guided Public Art Tours  |  Centennial Sculpture (pre-registration required; please click here for FREE tickets)  |  3:00 PM & 7:00 PM
  • Centerway Square concert  |  Funknut  |  6:00-8:00 PM

Sunday, May 30

  • Memorial Day Salute  |  Riverfront Park   1:00 PM
  • Centerway Square Concert  |  Tom Killian Trio  |  2:00 PM
  • Guided Public Art Tours  |  Centennial Sculpture (pre-registration required please click here for FREE tickets |  12:00 PM & 2:00 PM

Can’t make the event in person? No worries! Tune in to the following activities virtually on our Facebook.

  • Tuesday  Centerway Bridge 100th Birthday Kickoff   6:00 PM
  • Friday  Featured Artist Stroll  |  All Day
  • Sunday  |  Memorial Day Salute  |  1:00 PM

COVID-19 Protocols

Per CDC recommendations, unvaccinated individuals should wear a face mask AND maintain 6′ from other attendees. Thank you!

