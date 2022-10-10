BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Fire Department took to the streets to raise awareness and money for cancers related to fighting fires.

Members of the fire department union were out at the intersection of Front and Clinton Streets on Friday to collect money for the Retired Professional Fire Fighter’s Cancer Fund.

Event coordinator Chris Mallery says that the group was established in 2010, and since then has already raised close to $400,000.

Mallery said that their total for this year was close to $9,000.

Binghamton Firefighter Chris Mallery says, “Very busy intersection at Front and Clinton Street. So obviously, on a Friday, it’s the best day of the week to do it. You know, things the way they are, money tight as it is, you wouldn’t know it today. And it’s always the person that looks like their car is held with duct tape they give you the most money.”

Mallery says that 20 to 25 members of the department ended up helping, as they stood outside from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

The funds raised go toward programs that look to impact cancers that have higher occurrence rates among fire fighters, such as bladder and lung cancers.