BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Friday, October 7th, members of the Binghamton Fire Department will be out on the street, at the intersection of of Front Street and Clinton Street, collecting money for the Retired Professional Fire Fighter’s Cancer Fund.

The Retired Professional Fire Fighters Cancer Fund is a non-profit organization committed to raising funds for cancer research. The funds raised are allocated to establish programs that seek to impact those cancers that have higher occurrence rates among Fire Fighters.

Firefighters will be walking around with boots in hand from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. to help give cancer the boot.