JOHNSON CITY, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A 10 year-old girl and smoke alarms are being credited for saving lives during a structure fire Wednesday in Johnson City.

According to the J-C Fire Marshal, firefighters were called to 56 Roberts Street Wednesday at about 10:16 a.m.



It was determined that a fire had started in a ceiling exhaust fan in a second floor bathroom.



4 children were reportedly asleep in the home at the time.



The alarms woke up a 10 year-old girl who then woke the remaining children and escaping from the house.



The blaze spread into the attic where fire damage was contained. However, there is additional smoke and water damage to the remainder of the house.



The family is currently staying with relatives. No one was injured.