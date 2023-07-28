BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand was in town today to announce a new bill to keep a particularly lethal drug out of New York, and the country.

Gillibrand joined Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham, and members of the Binghamton Police Department this morning regarding the new Fend off Fentanyl Act.

Fentanyl is a silent killer that cannot be detected by taste, smell or sight when mixed with other drugs.

It is fifty times stronger than heroin, and last year alone, the Drug Enforcement Administration seized over 379 million deadly doses of the drug.

Gillibrand says the bill will empower the federal government to go after the cartels that are bringing dangerous drugs into the country.

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand says, “It would declare that the international trafficking of fentanyl is a national emergency, and requires President Biden to sanction key members of trans-national criminal organizations. It would also make it easier to enforce these sanctions and hold drug traffickers accountable.”

The Senator says that the act will allow the Treasury Department to take special measures to combat fentanyl-related money laundering.

And, it will require the treasury to include descriptions of drug cartels’ financing actions in suspicious activity reports.

Gillibrand says that the bill passed the Senate yesterday as part of the National Defense Authorization Act.