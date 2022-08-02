BINGHAMTON NY, (WIVT/WBGH)- The Broome County Arts Council will be hosting its 4th annual Broome Art Trail come October.

This event is a self-guided tour of art studios across Broome County, and will feature over 70 artists in 32 locations including, Binghamton, Johnsons City, Endicott, Vestal, Whitney Point, Chenango Forks, and the Town of Maine.

Guests will be able to view and buy various kinds of art mediums such as, paint, metal, jewelry, sculpture, ceramic, printmaking, and woodworking.

Director of Programs & Marketing at the Broome County Arts Council Shawna Stevenson says, “We are looking forward to this arts-filled weekend. It will be a good opportunity for our community to get out of the house, drive around the county and visit somewhere new at the beginning of the fall season.”

The event is free and will run from Saturday October 1st, to Sunday October 2nd, from 12pm to 4pm.

For more information on the upcoming event, visit the Broome County Art Trail website, here.