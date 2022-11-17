TOWN OF UNION, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County residents were given a chance to take a piece of history home with them today from the old IBM Country Club off of Watson Boulevard.

LeChase Construction is the firm overseeing the demolition of the former IBM Country Club and invited the community to the site to get-a-brick.

Dozens of people showed up to choose their chunk from the historic Crocker Homestead.

Some people became emotional reminiscing about the memories and events that took place at the club.

Crews from LeChase and Gorick Construction have begun demolition to install 75 units of affordable housing at the site