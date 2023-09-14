JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Executive’s proposed 2024 budget includes tax cuts, new investments in workforce, and major capital projects.

Jason Garnar delivered his 2024 budget address in the Oakdale Commons outside of the new Dick’s House of Sport.

The proposed budget includes $3.4 million more for County employees, hundreds of new housing units, the largest parks improvement project in county history, renovation of the airport, and breaking ground on the new Veterans Resource Center.

Garnar says the County is able to make these investments because of the continued economic growth of the region.

He says sales tax is up 48% since the year 2017.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says, “We’ve grown our overall tax base with property values going up thirty-percent. And because of the growth, in year after year of responsible budgeting, we are once again cutting taxes for the people of Broome County for the sixth straight year.”

Garnar says that the average County taxpayer could see a four percent reduction in their rate next year.

He says that the $447 million proposal was one of the most challenging in recent years.

The Broome County Legislature will vote on the proposed budget at an upcoming budget meeting.