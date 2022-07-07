ENDICOTT, NY – A Union Endicott graduate was endorsed by Broome County Executive Jason Garnar in his campaign to represent the new 19th district in Congress.

Josh Riley met with supporters at Celebrations on the Avenue in Endicott.



Riley got his start in public service as a Staff Assistant in Congressman Maurice Hinchey’s office. He has served as a policy analyst at the U.S. Department of Labor. He says he focused on strengthening safety nets such as unemployment insurance.

Riley worked with the American Academy of Pediatrics, representing kids from low-income families with trouble accessing health care.



He now lives in Ithaca with his wife and two-year-old son where he is an attorney.

Riley says Hinchey made him realize all of the great things that can come from quality public service.

Democratic Candidate to represent the 19th district in congress, Josh Riley says, “We’re facing huge challenges as a country and as a region right now. What we need is to hit the ground running with the experience to take on those challenges. I’m the only candidate in this race with very deep roots in this community, and I also have the experience in public service throughout my career to hit the ground running and take on those challenges.”

Garnar announced his endorsement at the event; he says Greater Binghamton is lacking a governmental partner at the federal level.



The County Executive says that the area needs a representative who is willing to roll up their sleeves and put in the work.

Broome County Executive, Jason Garnar says, “Can you imagine what our community would be like if we had somebody that was actually came from this community? That was born into this community. That recognizes our values. That went to school, who’s opinions and ideas were shaped by parents who live here, teachers who live here, neighborhood community.”

Riley says that if elected, on day-one, he will co-sponsor the women’s health protection act as well as re-authorize the Farm Bill and workforce training programs to create cutting-edge jobs for the future.

Riley says he’s running a grassroots campaign, refusing corporate P-A-C money and instead, relying on individual donors.



Four separate County Democratic Committees, including Broome and Chenango have endorsed Riley for Congress.

He would become the first Broome County native in Congress in nearly seventy years.



Josh Riley faces Hudson Valley small business owner Jamie Cheney in a Democratic Primary on August 23rd.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro is the Republican candidate for the newly drawn 19th which starting next year will stretch further west to include Greater Binghamton’s urban core and Ithaca.