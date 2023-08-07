ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The annual Garlic Festival is coming to the Ross Park Zoo on August 12th in collaboration with the Lantern Festival this year.

The vegetable-celebration features live musical and cultural performances, ethnic food, BBQ, garlic ice cream, vendors, and a bouncy house.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for children and can be purchased in person. Purchase of a ticket also includes a discount to the Ross Park Zoo’s Lantern Festival. For more information, email the ACA at acagarlicfestival@gmail.com or call them at (607)723-9419.