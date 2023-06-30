VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A local high end olive oil store has surpassed its one-year anniversary.

Gallagher Olive Oil bought the business from the previous owners, roughly one year ago to keep the space alive.

The store sells imported olive oils and vinegar from Europe, including Italy, Greece and Spain.

The owner, Wendi Gallagher, says that it’s a great place to buy gifts for a teacher or anniversary.

Gallagher’s offers custom baskets, gift packs, cookbooks, and specialty pasta.

She says that what sets Gallagher’s apart, is that you can taste any flavor of olive oil in the store.

There’s several flavors including Persian lime, pineapple, coconut, and teriyaki to name a few.

“There’s lots of flavors to choose from, and you get to taste them before you take them home. So, its not like you’re going to buy a bottle and be like, oh, that really wasn’t what I was looking for. You can taste it, and we can pair an olive oil with a vinegar and you can see what that vinaigrette is going to taste like, so, an experience that you just don’t geT when you go to the grocery store.”

Gallagher says she frequently collaborates with other businesses and restaurants.

Just today, Gallagher teamed up with Baking by Numbers in Owego to combine the bakery’s homemade bread, and the high-end olive oil.

Gallagher’s will have a tent set up at July fest next weekend.

Find out more by visiting Gallagher Olive Oil on Facebook.