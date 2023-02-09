JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – There’s a new place to get your sweetheart a treat that’s holding a special preview opening this weekend.

Gabriella’s Cakes and Co is opening soon at 265 Main Street in Johnson City, the building with the new giant mural on the side.

But before she’s fully open, owner Gabriella LoPiccolo Gregory is doing a special 4-day Valentine’s Day sale starting Saturday.

LoPiccolo Gregory has a degree in baking and pastry from the Culinary Institute of America.

She grew up working at her father’s eatery, Frank’s Italian Restaurant, in the Town of Maine and later refined her dessert making skills there.

She’s operated an online business for several years making custom special occasion cakes.

But she’s also wanted to create a beautiful, relaxing atmosphere to enjoy her sweet creations.

Owner Gabriella LoPiccolo Gregory says, “I’ve been to a few cool European bakeries, I’ve been to the City, and I love the vibe of going out for breakfast or lunchtime and just getting a sweet treat. And enjoying time with someone and celebrating.”

LoPiccolo Gregory says she loves the beautiful historic buildings in J-C and believes the downtown is on the cusp of a revitalization.

She plans to start by selling cakes, French macarons, cupcakes, custom sugar cookies, cookie sandwiches and brownies.

Down the line, she’d like to add some savory items like quiche, breakfast pastries, ice cream and eventually wine and champagne.

After opening Saturday through next Tuesday, Gabriella’s will close again while she tries to determine her regular hours moving forward.

For more information and to place an order, go to her Facebook page.