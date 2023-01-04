HARPURSVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Funeral arrangements have been made for the Sanitaria Springs boy who was struck and killed by a hit and run driver on New Year’s Day.

13-year-old Brennan Loveless died Sunday while riding his bike near his home on Route 7.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34 year-old Bradley Law of Harpursville on Monday and charged him with criminally negligent homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident.

A memorial service for Loveless will be held at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home on Maple Street in Harpursville on Friday, January 13th at 1, with calling hours from 11 to 1.

His obituary posted on Legacy dot com says Loveless loved to hunt and fish as well as ride his bicycle and show off his many tricks.

A GoFundMe page established 2 days ago to help the family cover the funeral expenses has raised more than $6,000.

You can donate here.