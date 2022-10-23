OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Owego community has banded together to give their support for a local family who lost everything in a fire.

Wednesday, October 19th, the Rudin’s family farm burned to the ground.

Owner Terry Rudin says that they were loading hay bales in the barn as they normally do, however, this time, a spark ignited around the hay.

According to the Owego Pennysaver, crews were called to the property and determined that the fire started in the Rudin’s barn, and due to the wind, it spread to their home nearby.

The Rudin family is well known throughout the Owego community, as they are generational farmers and used to host an annual gathering called Old Tyme Farm Days.

In response to the house fire, the community scrambled and put together a fundraiser for the family last minute. Saturday, October 22nd, the VFW Post 1371 sponsored a spaghetti takeout dinner. Hundreds of people showed up in support.

The cost for a meal was $10, which included spaghetti, bread, salad, and a drink. One hundred percent of the funds went directly to the Rudin family.



Several other benefit events are scheduled for the near future, with the next being at the VFW Post 1371 on January 22nd from 1 to 5 p.m.

A Go Fund Me page has also been setup and has already raised over $16,000.

Here is a link to the GoFundMe: Fundraiser by Ashley Gamba : A staple of the community- Rudin Farm Fire (gofundme.com)