JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The First Presbyterian Church located at 2 Main Street in Johnson City, has been hosting a weekly hot meal every Wednesday since 2016.

The Full Plate Project makes it possible for the church to always provide an entree, vegetable, fruits and dessert to whomever walks through the door.

Before each meal, Pastor Robert Peak reads a scripture passage, and says a prayer dedicated to those eating the meal, and those who prepared it.

It’s an all you can eat dinner, inviting people to come through the line as many times as they like.

The Outreach Coordinator at the church, Amy Abbey says that in the past year alone, they have seen a large increase in the number of people that are taking advantage of the community meal.

She attributes that growth to the rise of inflation, and to the reduction of SNAP benefits.

Since March 1st, SNAP recipients must manage with only $6 of benefits per day, affecting more than 1.6 million households in the state.

The outreach coordinator at the First Presbyterian Church in Johnson City, Amy Abbey says, “We have a saying that there’s a lot more month left over than there is money. And, of course, that does make it very difficult for families. Those that are able to receive assistance, and those who just don’t qualify, have to make some very hard decisions. Do we buy groceries or do we pay the electric bill?”

Beyond the community meal, the church provides groceries and frozen meals to people throughout the week.

The church takes walk-ins every Monday and Wednesday from 10- 2, or you can pick up by scheduling an appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

You can schedule an appointment by calling 797-0836.