OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – They’re in the mood for love at Fuddy Duddy’s Confectionary in Owego.

Owners Steve and Kim Cruty says Valentine’s Day is a favorite holiday at 27 Lake Street.

Most popular with customers are the chocolate-dipped strawberries.

Fuddy Duddy’s also makes its own chocolate-covered truffles, fudge and fresh-baked cookies.

Plus there’s plenty of red velvet used in the cookies and truffles for Valentine’s Day.

Steve, the self-professed Purveyor of Yum, scours the internet looking for other unique items to bring into the store, including candies that are spicy or sour or even pickle-flavored.

“You’re going to find things that you’re not going to see anywhere else. All of our chocolates are hand-made, no Whitman Sampler boxes here. Everything we source, we look for products that you can’t find in your everyday grocery store or drug store. We want this special experience which really conveys to the one you love that you picked out something special.”

Cruty’s advice to customers is to order early.

He says high-quality strawberries have been in short supply this year.

Most everything in the store can be ordered online at fuddyduddys.com.

2 main exceptions: the fresh-baked cookies and chocolate-dipped strawberries because Cruty says they’re too fragile to ship.

You can watch Kim teach Jim Ehmke how to properly dip a strawberry below.