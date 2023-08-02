BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The finishing touches are being made to the Byrne Dairy and Deli store on Upper Front Street, and should be up and running by the end of the month.

The Byrne Dairy stores feature full delis, bakeries, and ice cream shops, and offers free air pumps for drivers. Byrne moved into Greater Binghamton over a year ago when it opened its first store in Endicott and then a second location in Endwell. According to WNBF.com, the company says the Town of Chenango store is scheduled to open on August 18th. Byrne acquired the property for $472,000 dollars last January. WNBF reports that construction has already begun for Broome County’s fourth Byrne Dairy store which will be located on Route 11 in Whitney Point.

That location is expected to be open in October.