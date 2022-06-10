ENDICOTT, NY – Sunday, June 12th, a local ministry is breaking ground with major renovations.

New Life Ministries has invited the community to come out and celebrate its new initiative, From the Ground Up.

The renovations include adding an elevator, investing in community gathering spaces, and solutions for the deteriorating exterior.



New Life has received $1.6 million in pledges provided by the conjugation and members of the ministry.



It has also applied for an additional four-hundred thousand dollars worth of funding through the Endicott Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

Operations Pastor Jon Scofield says, “We want people to know that we’re here to stay, that New Life is a safe space for anybody who is in need in this community. We want community projects, community involvement here. We’ve been hosting some events and some people from the community to come in and use our spaces. We want people to know that this is not a project for New Life, this is a project for the community. We want anybody who calls Endicott home to be able to call New Life home.”

New Life has been a part of Endicott since 2001.



You can join the ground breaking ceremony at 1 p.m. on Sunday June 12th, at 201 Hill Ave in Endicott.