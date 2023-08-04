BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Three Things Thursday: Native Plants
and their Importance in Our Landscapes, Selection Tips, and Current Issues.
No day is complete without having learned at least one new thing. At Rogers Center, we’d like
to expand that to three!
This month, join Rogers Center’s special guest Connie Tedesco, on August 17, at 7 pm.
Connie is the owner of The Fernery in Hartwick, New York, a native plant nursery, which is
celebrating its 10th year of business! She will share her wealth of knowledge on the importance
of incorporating native plants in landscaping and gardening. She will offer tips on how to select
and find native plants suitable for central New York and discuss current issues and debates in the
burgeoning native plant industry.
“Native plants are becoming more popular, but what does ‘native’ mean anyway? How do I
determine what species to plant and where do I find them? Let’s discuss the importance of
native plants and practical ways to reestablish them in our landscapes,” says Tedesco.
Connie’s background includes a degree in Plant Science and a Masters degree in Biology. Over
the last 20 years, she has worked for four upstate land trusts as a Stewardship Director or
consultant and has compiled County Floras for Otsego and Montgomery counties. She has
served on the Board of the New York Flora Association, earning NYFA’s Native Plant
Conservation Award in 2017.
This program is $5 for members and $7 for the general public.
For more information or to reserve your spot call: 607-674-4733 or email
ellen@friendsofrogers.org
Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that
offers environmental education programs for people of all ages and abilities. The Visitor
Center is open from 10 am to 4 pm Wednesday through Saturday and 12 pm to 4 pm
Sunday, other times by appointment.