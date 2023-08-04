BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Three Things Thursday: Native Plants

and their Importance in Our Landscapes, Selection Tips, and Current Issues.

No day is complete without having learned at least one new thing. At Rogers Center, we’d like

to expand that to three!

This month, join Rogers Center’s special guest Connie Tedesco, on August 17, at 7 pm.

Connie is the owner of The Fernery in Hartwick, New York, a native plant nursery, which is

celebrating its 10th year of business! She will share her wealth of knowledge on the importance

of incorporating native plants in landscaping and gardening. She will offer tips on how to select

and find native plants suitable for central New York and discuss current issues and debates in the

burgeoning native plant industry.

“Native plants are becoming more popular, but what does ‘native’ mean anyway? How do I

determine what species to plant and where do I find them? Let’s discuss the importance of

native plants and practical ways to reestablish them in our landscapes,” says Tedesco.

Connie’s background includes a degree in Plant Science and a Masters degree in Biology. Over

the last 20 years, she has worked for four upstate land trusts as a Stewardship Director or

consultant and has compiled County Floras for Otsego and Montgomery counties. She has

served on the Board of the New York Flora Association, earning NYFA’s Native Plant

Conservation Award in 2017.

This program is $5 for members and $7 for the general public.

For more information or to reserve your spot call: 607-674-4733 or email

ellen@friendsofrogers.org

Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that

offers environmental education programs for people of all ages and abilities. The Visitor

Center is open from 10 am to 4 pm Wednesday through Saturday and 12 pm to 4 pm

Sunday, other times by appointment.