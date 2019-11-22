Friday, November 22 2019 weather forecast

(Friday, November 22nd 2019) We’ll notice some big changes during the day Friday. Colder air is coming back in time for the weekend. Rain changes to snow Friday, and again Sunday.

The recent dry streak comes to end.

Rain showers Friday morning will change over to snow showers for some as the day goes on.

A cold front passes across the Southern Tier Friday mid-morning. Despite it being close to 50 Friday morning, the temperatures are expected to quickly drop behind a cold front Friday afternoon into the 30s.

The wind really picks up too!

Snow showers taper after sunset Friday evening.

We’re cooler this weekend.

Things will be all quiet Saturday.

If you’re looking for a day this weekend to get any outdoor work done, Saturday is your day. Another storm with a wintry mix returns to the Southern Tier Sunday.

Traveling next week? Wednesday is expected to be a little rainy with maybe some snow showers by Thanksgiving.

Friday: Breezy with some rain possibly ending as a little snow late Friday/Friday night. Highs in the mid 40s in the morning, turning colder in the 30s by the end of the day. Little to no accumulation. Wind: WNW 15-30 mph.

Friday Night: Rain showers develop. Lows near 35.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday: Still cool. Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday: More clouds than not, breezy and a bit milder. High 40 to 45.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 40.

Wednesday: Chance of some rain showers, perhaps mixed with some snow.. Highs in the lower 40s.

Thursday (Thanksgiving): Chance of some snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.