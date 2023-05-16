(WIVT/WBGH) – You can get free tickets to the Dick’s Sporting Good’s Open due to one of the tournament’s longest standing partnerships.

Complimentary admission to the general public is available for Saturday’s round of the Dick’s Open, courtesy of Hinman, Howard and Kattell.

En-Joie the Day on HH&K has been a tradition since 2009.

The managing partner of HH&K, Jim Orband says that En-Joie the Day is meant to celebrate and support the tournament, local community, and charities who benefit from the open.

Jim Orband says, “This year, we have also partnered with several local school districts and family-based community organizations to make tickets available for students and their families. So, we hope that we, once again, get a good turnout on the second round on June 24th.”

Complimentary tickets are available at participating locations, including Wegman’s, NBT Bank, Mirabito Stores, MainesSource Food and Party Warehouse, Community Bank, Tioga State Bank, and Visions Federal Credit Union.

The Dick’s Open will take place from Friday June 23rd, through Sunday the 26th.