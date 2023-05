A paper shredder is an essential device that can help you shred documents with important information that you don’t want getting into the wrong hands.

TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – GHS Federal Credit Union is hosting a free shred day.

The public is invited to drive-thru and shred any unwanted documents at their offices located at 910 Front Street, Binghamton.

The event will take place this Saturday, May 20th starting at 8 a.m. and run until 11 a.m.

Donations will be accepted on behalf of The United Way of Broome County to benefit their Full Plate Project.