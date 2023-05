BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Southside Neighborhood Assembly will be hosting free live music events on the following Sundays at 2 p.m. at Southside Commons Park (45 S. Washington St.) in Binghamton.

May 21st will feature “Wreckless Marci” and “Dan Flugel.”

June 18th will be “Bess Greenberg and Magic Circle.”

July 16th is “Storm Front.”

August 20th will be “Last Call.”