ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Village of Endicott is offering a self-guided exercise routine that can be customized for anyone.

Mayor Linda Jackson hosted a ribbon cutting at Northside Park to unveil a new fitness court. The free exercise station is right next to the pool and is open for anyone to use.



The facility suggests specific routines for each piece of equipment, but in the end, the workout you get is based on the effort you put in.



MVP Health Care sponsored the installation of the fitness court. It’s one of a number of them that they’ve sponsored across the state.

Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson says, “People are already here at the park anyway. They’re at the pool, they’re at the baseball games, and people really need to exercise, me included. We really need to start doing more for our health, and I think we need to be more health conscious. And maybe being outside will give us that incentive. And with COVID, we learned we can’t always be inside together, and here, we can be outside and still not be that close, I think it’s going to work out really well.”

Mayor Jackson held a raffle at the ribbon cutting. She handed out athletic wear hats, t-shirts, and quarter zips to all those in attendance.



You can also download the fitness court app on your smart phone that provides step-by-step instructions related to your workout.